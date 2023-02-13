ASHLAND - After winning their game on Friday against Tolton, Helias started the week with another win Monday night.
Early in the first quarter, Tolton's Logan Hillman stole the ball and hit a quick layup to keep the lead. Carter Salter tried to break Helias's lead with back-to-back shots, finishing his streak with a jumper shot.
Sam Lopez might be small, but he is shifty. He got around the defender from under the bucket and shot for a two-pointer.
Southern Boone coaches were unhappy with the refs after not making a call when Brady Dapkus got hit in the eye when he attempted to steal the ball from the Crusaders. Dapkus was bent over, holding his eye when the Crusaders continued to play, passing the ball to Henry Neuenswander for the deep three.
Helias (12-11) will head over to Smith-Cotton on Feb. 14. Southern Boone (14-8) will stay home again for their next game on Feb. 14 against Centralia.