COLUMBIA - Helias Catholic picked up its ninth win of the season as the Crusaders headed to Hickman to take on the Kewpies.
Helias got off to a fast start, winning the first set 25-18, behind some strong play from Sydney Suthoff. Hickman fought back, as Kyndra Collier helped the Kewpies take the second set.
Emma Heislen fueled Helias in the third and fourth sets as the Crusaders took the final two sets 26-24 and 25-14.
Helias Catholic took the match three sets to one. The Crusaders take on the Capital City on Monday. Up next for Hickman is Hannibal.