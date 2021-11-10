JEFFERSON CITY - The Helias Crusaders are looking to continue their near perfect season this weekend. The Crusaders take on undefeated Holt in the district championships.
Last year's state champions come in with just one loss, 54-20 to the Hannibal Pirates back on August 27.
After that loss, Helias steamrolled their competition for the rest of the season including wins over crosstown rival Jefferson City 51-7 and a playoff victory over Washington 49-6. In fact, since that loss to Hannibal, Helias is outscoring its opponents 369-66.
A lot of that scoring is thanks to junior quarterback Drew Miller. Against Washington, Miller tossed three first half touchdown passes, including a 48-yard touchdown to Harrison Miller.
It wasn't just the offense that impressed though, the Crusaders defense only allowed 149 yards of total offense against Washington. That defense is going to be the key to victory on Friday.
"They always say defense wins championships and right now I love the way our defense is playing," Helias head coach Chris Hentges said. "We really dominated throughout the regular season. We were extremely stingy and we've had great run defense. I know we"re going to need just an unbelievable effort from our defense on Friday night."
The Crusaders head to Wentzville to take on Holt on Friday. You can see the highlights on the Friday Night Fever season finale.