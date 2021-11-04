JEFFERSON CITY - The Helias football team is riding an eight-game winning streak into their playoff game against Washington on Friday night in Jefferson City.
The Crusaders finished the regular season with a record of 8-1, including 8 straight win, awarding them a first round bye in the Class 5 District 4 playoffs.
They dropped their first game of the season to Hannibal by a final of 54-20, but have been rolling since.
Since week one, Helias has outscored its opponents 323-60.
Head Coach Chris Hentges said the team has addressed what they need to hone in on to keep the winning streak alive.
"Our focus obviously offensively, being able to run the football against their big and physical defensive front," Hentges said.
Washington boasts a strong rushing offense, and Hentges knows it.
"Defensively, they're a team that has only passed the ball 26 times the entire season with 12 completions. They got to run the ball as they're a run-based team 99% of the time, so we got to get big up front and stop that big and powerful offensive line and stop their run game. If we do those things, we like our chances," Hentges said.
Helias will host Washington at 7 p.m. on Friday.