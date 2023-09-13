JEFFERSON CITY - Helias's constant attacks on offense proved too much to handle for Battle in Wednesday night's volleyball matchup.
Helias hosted Battle Wednesday night in a CMAC matchup, and Helias wasted no time scoring. Several kills from Hannah Hentges helped the Crusaders gain momentum early, they won the first set handily 25-17.
The second set proved to be much closer. Many points alternated between the Crusaders and the Spartans, and Taylor Heath for battle helped out with several kills and assists. Helias did end up edging out the second set as well, this one with a score of 25-21.
The third set looked more like the first, the Crusaders came out strong and finished strong. Claire Carel of Helias helped jump on Battle quickly in the last set with several kills. The Crusaders held a consistent lead from there and won the set 25-16 to win 3-0 in straight sets.
Both the Crusaders and Spartans will play next on Sept. 16 in the Lake Varsity Volleyfest Tournament.