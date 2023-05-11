JEFFERSON CITY - Helias played on both the baseball diamond and the soccer pitch on Thursday night. The Crusaders faced Smith-Cotton on Legion Field at 5 p.m. and hosted Hickman on their soccer field at 6:30 p.m.
After scoring two runs in the bottom of the first, Helias's offense exploded in the third.
It started with David Hofherr lining one over the leaping third baseman for an RBI double. Next batter Kase Winegar grounded it in the hole between the shortstop and third baseman for an RBI single. Then Maddox Alfutis hit a sacrifice fly to left field to go up 5-0 which was the first out of the inning.
Brock Brenneke followed, crushing one down the line in left field for a two-RBI double. Finally, Myles Gresham with two outs hit an RBI single to right field and the Crusaders went up 8-0.
Helias rolled to victory over Smith-Cotton 10-3.
At Helias High School, the home team started with an early 2-0 lead but Hickman made it tough. In the second half, Claire Gaude got it back off a ricochet and kicked it in the net to cut the score to 2-1 in the 54th minute.
After back-and-forth exchanges throughout the next 25 minutes, Danielle Buker scored a highlight-reel goal for the dagger with under a minute left in the match. The Crusaders defeated Hickman 3-1.
Up next for Helias baseball is the Class 5 District 5 Tournament, while Helias soccer awaits the Class 2 District 7 Tournament.