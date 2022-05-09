JEFFERSON CITY — Helias Catholic High School has hired a new head coach for its boys and girls soccer programs.
Jon DeSha, a Jefferson City native, will assume the new role during the 2022-23 school year, according to a news release.
"I am extremely excited to be coaching back in Mid-Missouri and couldn't be happier to have landed in a program like Helias Catholic,” DeSha said. “The roots of this program and the school run deep in Jefferson City, and I am honored to be a part of their future."
DeSha has 15 years of experience coaching at the collegiate, high school and youth levels. He has coached soccer at Ottawa University, Columbia College and William Woods University.
DeSha has also worked with several youth soccer programs and in 2018 co-founded SoCal Elite FC, a regional competitive soccer club in Southern California.
"I’m excited to welcome a coach with great knowledge and understanding of the game to continue building up our soccer program," said Dwayne Clingman, Helias Catholic athletic activities director.
DeSha holds a master's degree in sports management from Missouri Baptist University and a bachelor's degree in K-12 physical education from William Woods University. He has a U.S. Soccer Certification and other related credentials, according to the release.