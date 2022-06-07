JEFFERSON CITY - Molly Maassen will join the Helias Catholic High School staff as head coach for the girls tennis team in the 2022–23 school year, according to a press release.
Maassen is a 1992 graduate of Helias Catholic, the release stated. She has a degree in marketing from Rockhurst College, where she played NCAA Division II tennis.
"Mrs. Maassen brings years of tennis experience and a love for the game that will serve our student-athletes well,” said Dwayne Clingman, Helias Catholic athletic and activities director. “We’re happy to welcome her back to Helias Catholic.”
“I began playing tennis at a very young age. My love of the game led to years of lessons from Dennis Van Der Meer coaches and attending a Nick Bollettieri Tennis Academy camp,” Maassen said. “I am very excited to be coaching the sport I love at my alma mater and look forward to a great season.”
Maassen lives in Linn, where she has served as a substitute teacher at Linn High School and volunteer at St. George Catholic School. She and her husband, Tom, have two sons, Adam and Caleb.