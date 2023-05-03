JEFFERSON CITY — Karoline Klebba, a current junior at Helias Catholic High School, has been selected to serve as a senior member of the Missouri State High School Activities Association's (MSHSAA) Student Advisory Committee for the 2023-2024 school year, the high school announced Wednesday.
According to a press release, the advisory committee works to promote the development of leadership, sportsmanship and citizenship skills. It also serves as a sounding board of student voices for the committee that influence the athletic and activities programs within MSHSAA.
In order to be considered for the selection committee, students have to be nominated by their school administration and complete an application for review by the MSHSAA district's board member.
"Karoline is a great example of what it means to be a Crusader, and her strong character, talent, and enthusiasm will represent high school students from across Missouri well," Dwayne Clingman, Helias High School assistant principal and athletic/activities director, said in the release.
Karoline is a member of the Helias varsity softball team and has served as a manager of the Crusader baseball team. She is also involved in student council, student ambassadors, medical club and other school activities with consistent recognition of A Honor Roll, the release said.
Karoline will represent MSHSAA's Board District 5, which includes portions of central and western Missouri.