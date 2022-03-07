COLUMBIA- Helias's star guard Desmond White isn't due to graduate till 2023 but he already has a college scholarship offer from a local team.
White announced on Twitter on Monday that he received an offer from Mizzou after conversations with Head Coach Cuonzo Martin and the rest of the coaching staff.
White's career for the Crusaders has been nothing short of spectacular. He has already set single game and single season scoring records at Helias.
White will still have more time to build his stock and get more D1 programs to notice him as he and the Crusaders will play in the state quarterfinals Saturday at Cable-Dahmer Arena in Independence against William Chrisman.