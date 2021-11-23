In Garrett Wiggans’ first year leading the Helias girls basketball program, the Lady Crusaders put together quite a season. They began the year with 7 consecutive wins and claimed the Sullivan Peoples Bank Holiday Tournament Championship
They finished with a record of 16-6—incredibly, every one of those losses came to a Top 5 state-ranked team in their respective classes. Much of their success was due to Class 5 All-Conference, All-District, and All-State players Lindsey Byers (Missouri State signee) and Kylie Bernskoetter (Lincoln University). Unfortunately for Wiggans and Helias fans, both those players graduated last spring.
Three starters return for the Crusaders this winter. One of the best in the area is sophomore PF Adalyn Koelling (6-1), who made a name for herself during her first year, making the All-District squad on the back of season in which she compiled 110 rebounds, 25 assists, 27 steals, and 12 blocks, and averaged 12 points per game. A stretch forward who can score both inside and out, Koelling is certainly one to watch this winter.
The other two starters back in action for Helias are junior PG Mikah Edwards (5-6) and junior SG Brooke Ruetter (5-9). Edwards is an exceptionally quick player who is always looking to set her teammates up. She averaged 7 ppg as a sophomore, and, as Wiggans says, “She will be counted on to score the basketball” in the year ahead. The same will be asked of Ruetter, who is a terrific spot-up shooter. Rounding out the team’s backcourt is sophomore SG Claire Manns (5-9). Wiggans calls her “an athletic guard who can score from her defense.”
He adds that “Manns and Reutter will have to step up and score points as well when open.” The fifth and final starter for the Crusaders is senior PF Jacie Buschjost (5-10). A top-notch defender and rebounder, Buschjost is working on a more refined all-around game this winter. “We will be very athletic this year but a little undersized aside from Koelling,” Coach Wiggans says. “We’ll look to use our speed to get down the floor in transition.”
Helias will be a deep team too, with five additional players ready for minutes. Senior SF Sammi Ehmke (5-8) is the only one with varsity experience, though. She averaged 2 ppg last year and is a hard-nosed defender.
Sophomore SF Karoline Klebba (5-9), a player whom Wiggans says “does everything right,” will also see some time in the post. Up top, senior SG Gabrielle Bax (5-9) could be an X-factor. Bax, who has committed to playing collegiate softball, is coming off a second ACL injury, and is ready for a full season of good health.
Sophomore SG Ava Morris (5-10) will bring the heat on both ends of the floor each and every day. Coach Wiggans says there is a possibility for a few freshmen to earn and compete for minutes at the JV and varsity level.
Wiggans has a trove of talented, athletic players at his disposal. They should fit nicely into his system, which is reliant on full-court pressure.
“I want to score in transition as much as possible,” he says. “Create havoc and turnovers and shoot layups. We’ll primarily play man-to-man but will switch and run various defenses.” Koelling will be able to score almost at will on offense, so if the Helias defense plays to its full potential, they’ll be an uncomfortable matchup in every game they play.
Wiggans senses a quality Crusaders squad in 2021. “I’m looking forward to this season,” he says. “We have a lot of girls returning, and we only graduated two seniors. We’re looking to compete for a district title this year and make a run in the playoffs.” It won’t be much of a surprise if both those things happen.