The Hermann boys team took a while to get started last year, beginning the season in a two week COVID-19 protocol before they even played their first game. They eventually put together a nice six game winning streak in the middle of the season that was capped off with a Championship Hermann Tournament trophy.
The Bearcats finished 4-3 in the Four Rivers Conference last year and lost to the eventual District Champions (Lutheran St. Charles) by 5. A 17-9 season is nothing to sneeze at and Head Coach Jake Witthaus knows that.
Entering just his second season at the helm of the Bearcats, he also knows that having three quality starters back and two additional experienced senior players stepping in means Hermann will be in great position to make a run in the post-season.
Junior power forward Parker Anderson (6"3, 190) averaged 13.1 PPG, 6.4 RPG, 2.2 APG, 1.2 SPG and shot 59% from the field last season. He is a competitor who is going to try and win every possession. He was named 1st Team All-Conference & 1st Team All-District last year. Junior point guard Conner Coffey (6"0, 160) returns after averaging 7 PPG, 3.5 APG, 3.2 RPG, 1.08 SPG and shooting 49% from the field and 77% from the line. Coach calls him “Crafty and shifty around the basket. Good vision.”
The final returning starter is junior shooting guard Reese Rehmert (5"9, 150). He averaged 8.7 PPG, 1 SPG, 3 RPG and shot 39% from the 3 point line. Coach states he is a “Great on-ball defender. Not much size but is willing to do the dirty work.” Senior Seth Hackmann (6"3, 195) started some games at power forward last year where he averaged 4.5 PPG and 4.0 RPG.
“He is going to be a strong rebounder,” remarked Coach Witthaus. “He can stretch the floor with his length and ability to hit the outside shot.” The new big man in the middle is senior center Schuler Erickson (6"6, 230). He averaged 2.6 PPG, 2 RPG and shot 56% from the field last year. He is a big body who will rebound at a high level and defend the paint.
Coach Witthaus and his Assistant Coach Matt Kessler love the fact that they have a deeper, more experienced team this season. Players vying for playing time include junior shooting guard Rane Rehmert (5"8, 150) who averaged 3.0 PPG and shot 36% from the 3 point line.
Coach calls him “A hard-nosed defender who will play with tons of energy. Not afraid to mix it up inside.” Senior power forward Nick Brune (6"1, 165) is a good defender who does the little things right and knows what his job is. Junior power forward Braedon Englert (6"3, 175) is a long and lengthy player who did good things for the JV last year.
Coach says, “He needs to be a glue guy who rebounds and plays with energy.” Coach Witthaus’ offensive philosophy is simple, “We need to improve on taking care of the basketball and making sure we have our Bigs in the proper position to be successful. We will want to utilize our size more this year. We had a good shooter graduate and we added some size to the lineup. I think our inside physicality and scoring will improve,” he stated. The Bearcats averaged a solid 55 ppg last year.
On the defensive end coach Witthaus states, “We want to use a variety of defensive schemes this year to utilize our size and mobility. You will see us change defenses quickly throughout the game. This is so we can take advantage of certain things a team struggles with.” Hermann gave up an average of 50 ppg last year.
“I believe we can be a solid tough team to beat every night,” predicts Coach Witthaus. “I think we will be able to compete in most of our games this year. We need our players to take the next step in order to compete consistently for championships.”