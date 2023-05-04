COLUMBIA - Hickman faced Tolton at the Atkins Complex on Thursday. The Kewpies headed into this crosstown matchup with a 16-10 record, as the Trailblazers came in with a better record at 11-7.
After two scoreless innings to start the ballgame, Hickman's Jonathan Beahan grounded one through the hole to left field for an RBI single to go up 1-0.
The next batter, Carson Shettlesworth, lined it into right field that dropped and the runner from 2nd base scored easily to make it 2-0.
In the bottom of the 3rd, Cam Lee hit an RBI single over the shortstop's head which put Tolton on the scoreboard.
The Trailblazers had a chance to tie it up in the bottom of the 5th and they did as James Lee scored from 3rd base on a wild pitch. Knotted up at 2 in the top of the 6th, the Kewpies retook the lead as Shettlesworth delivered again with a sacrifice fly to deep right center.
Hickman tacked on another run in the 7th inning as Reiss Behan hit an RBI single to right.
In the bottom of the 7th, Tolton cut into the 4-2 deficit with Jacob Hoernschemeyer's RBI single past the shortstop.
With 2 outs and a runner on 1st, the Trailblazers had the winning run at the plate but Jonathan Beahan struck out the batter for the save.
Hickman held on for the 4-3 victory over Tolton.