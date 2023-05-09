COLUMBIA - Hickman baseball took on Battle on Tuesday night in the CMAC conference showdown.
The Kewpies got off to a hot start in the 2nd inning as Zach Bates hit a solo home run to put Hickman on the board 1-0.
The big 2nd inning continued for the Kewpies as Hank Cummings lined one in the gap in left center for an RBI double giving them a 3-0 lead.
Battle would respond in their half of the 3rd inning however, as Sam Buechter gets one down for the Spartans in right center for a two run RBI single. Battle would cut the Hickman lead to 3-2.
It was Braden Hemmer for Hickman who was the hero of this game though as he belted a two run homer out to left field in the 5th inning further expanding the Kewpies lead.
It was the second homer of the game for Hickman. They never looked back in this one, winning 5-2.