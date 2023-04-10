BOONVILLE - Boonville hosted Hickman at Harley Park Monday night.
The Kewpies got the lead in the first inning with 2-0. They all but secured the game in the second inning and finished with a 5-0 lead.
Every time Carson Shettlesworth went up to bat, the Pirates had a difficult time retrieving his ball. He scored for the Kewpies giving the first run in the second inning.
Zach Bates hit a deep shot to centerfield highlighting the gap between Boonville and Hickman.
Hickman will play in the Columbia Tournament on Thursday through Friday, and Boonville will be on the road at 11 a.m. Saturday against Russellville.