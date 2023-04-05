COLUMBIA - Hickman defended its home turf against Helias Wednesday night, defeating the Crusaders 5-3.
Hickman starting pitcher Braeden Hemmer tossed a complete game and picked up the win for the Kewpies. After giving up a pair of runs in the second inning, Hemmer settled into the game and threw four consecutive scoreless frames.
Crusaders starter Cole Scheulen lasted three innings but surrendered just one run. In the first inning, Scheulen took a hard comebacker off his leg but stayed in the game.
After falling behind 2-0, the Kewpies responded with a run in the third and fourth innings before taking control of the game in the bottom of the fifth. Carson Shettlesworth gave Hickman its first lead of the ballgame with a single to right field. Josh McClintock also picked up an RBI and Lucas Connolly would score on a wild pitch to cap off a three-run fifth inning for the Kewpies.
The Crusaders made things interesting in the top of the seventh. After Helias loaded the bases, Drew Miller took a hit-by-pitch to extend the game and make it just a two-run game. However, Hemmer would not let things go any further, as the senior got Sam Wyrick to ground into a force out to end the game.
With the win, Hickman moves to 6-2 on the year and will host Glendale on Friday. Helias suffers just its second loss of the season, as the Crusaders fall to 9-2. The Crusaders are back in action Tuesday against Owensville.