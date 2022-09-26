COLUMBIA - Tolton Trailblazer boys soccer hosted the Hickman Kewpies on the pitch Monday. Kewpies scored 5 goals in the first half and 8 in the game to beat Tolton 8-4.
Hickman would strike first as Caleb Keenoy was off and running crossing it in to Leif Hammer who scored off his right foot.
Tolton responded within in minutes. Ryan Hullet found the ball after a long cross by Steven Becvar, and Hullet put it past Hickman keeper, Eli Larsen.
Tolton would go for two unanswered as Becvar shoots it past Larsen for the goal. Trailblazers lead 2-1 but that would be the only lead they would have in the game.
Kewpies wasted no time responding as Lance Mcnally tapped it in after Tolton goalie Alex Steffes knocked down a header to tie the game 2-2.
Hickman would then proceed to blow the doors off the game scoring 3 times in the last 15 minutes of the first half.
The Trailblazers added 2 goals in the second half but Hickman poured on 3 more. Kewpies win over Tolton 8-4.