COLUMBIA - Battle was shutout 5-0 Monday night in its final home match of the season.
The wind played into the Spartans' favor in the first half.
Lucy Elfrink netted one early for the Kewpies off a cross from Hattie Hayes, but this was all the Kewpies could create in the first as Battle stood strong until halftime, holding the deficit to just one.
The start of the second half was a different story.
Claire Gaude deflected one in just two minutes into the half off of a Hayes cross. Hayes was able to net her own just 30 seconds later to extend the lead to 3-0.
Elfrink was able to create yet another goal just minutes after.
Battle blocked a lot of shots, but the offense was not really able to keep the ball out of the zone.
Battle goalkeeper Ainsley Craver was on her toes all night, making several great saves for the Spartans.
Hickman will host Rock Bridge on Wednesday. Battle will also resume play on Wednesday facing Laquey on the road.