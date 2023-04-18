JEFFERSON CITY- Hickman ended its 3 game skid with a great 3-1 performance at Jeff City.
The Kewpies started off hot early, when Lucy Elfrink weaved through 2 defenders and fired a shot that deflected off of Jeff City goalie Riley McKee and went into the net to put Hickman up 1-0.
The Kewpies completely controlled play in the first half, and did not surrender a shot.
Hickman's Hattie Hayes broke free on a breakaway just before the half, with Riley McKee making a great stop, her most notable one of the night.
McKee kept the Jays in the game as long as she could, fending off several shots to keep the deficit at 1 going into the break.
Hickman was not done yet.
The Kewpies came out hot in the second half, with Hattie Hayes finally netting one after having several saved against her.
Hickman leads 2-0.
Hickman would not take their foot off the gas.
Lucy Elfrink took the ball away from a Jefferson City defender and fired a missile to put Hickman up 3-0.
Hickman then let up on offense, playing a more defensive game to try and preserve the shutout.
This would not come to fruition as Izzy Schmidt would bury one for the Jays with just under 2 minutes to go to get the Jays on the board.
Hickman takes this one 3-1.
Jefferson City will resume play tomorrow as they host Sacred Heart with La Monte.
Hickman will resume play on Friday, hosting Capital City.