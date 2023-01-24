COLUMBIA - The Hickman Kewpies beat the Helias Crusaders 69-47 on Tuesday. The Kewpies had a big night on the boards, getting a lot of second-chance shots to help secure the lead.
Hickman held a lead through the first quarter, but Helias didn't back down. The Crusaders came back from an 8 point deficit to lead at one point in the second quarter. The Kewpies responded with a 17-5 run to end the half.
Hickman came out of halftime with a 12 point lead which it managed to extend in the second half of the game.
The Kewpies had three players in double digits for scoring. Brock Camp led in scoring with 15 points, followed by Jordan Richardson with 14. Camp also had a big night on the boards, using his height to help the Kewpies get rebounds.
Jacob Rembecki led Helias with 17 points.