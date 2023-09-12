COLUMBIA-- Hickman Softball took down Battle 12-9 on Tuesday night in a game that featured three large lead changes across the night.
The Kewpie bats were hot early on scoring four runs in the opening inning, and then left the bases loaded in the second to lead 4-0 into the 3rd inning.
In that third inning, Battle responded by scoring eight runs, four coming from fielding errors and bases loaded walks, before Jacei Roland's bases clearing triple that lifted Rock Bridge to a 8-4 advantage by inning's end.
Down 8-5 in the fifth inning, Hickman rallied back with a seven run inning of their own, sparked by Spartan fielding errors leading to a Dani Spratt RBI single to take tie the game.
Mylee McMichael would hit a bases loaded triple later in that fifth inning for for the lead and insurance runs, leading to the 12-9 win.
Hickman will travel to Capital City on Thursday, while Battle is off until Monday when they will visit Smith-Cotton.