COLUMBIA − Four of Missouri's best esports teams will be compete Saturday in the Esports State Championship series featuring Overwatch.
Columbia's own Hickman High School, along with Christian Brothers Academy, Blue Springs and Hannibal High School, will compete at the Kimball Ballroom at Stephens College from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.
Congratulations and good luck to our esports overwatch team as they compete in the state competition this Saturday at Stevens college. We are proud of you! pic.twitter.com/UMzGBNwqL7— Hickman Athletics (@KewpAthletics) November 19, 2021
Guests will be able to purchase tickets to watch the tournament, which is hosted by the Missouri Scholastic Esports Federation (MOSEF). MOSEF is a nonprofit organization founded by Missouri educators.
Overwatch is a team based video game where teams compete to capture points and secure objectives.
Last weekend, two teams from Rock Bridge High School and another team from Hickman traveled to St. Louis for the Missouri Esports State Championship Series featuring Rocket League.
The top eight high school teams in the state competed in single elimination bracket, with a consolation bracket.
Hickman took the championship trophy home for the second year in a row.
Your back to back state Champions Hickman High School!! pic.twitter.com/ud1zCGPbCk— Missouri Scholastic Esports Federation (@moseforg) November 13, 2021
Lindbergh High School took second in the Rocket League series, while Rock Bridge took third and fourth.