"All things considered, our season was fairly successful,” stated Hickman Head Coach Cray Logan after finishing 10-12. “We won some tough fought games and lost by close margins in the others and we were led by nine seniors with a lot of size.”
Those players will be hard to replace, but that is what Coach Logan and his assistants Stefon Tippin, Stuart Smith, Cassie Kent, Jimmy McKee and Greg Croll are planning to do. Coach Logan enters his 6th year as the head coach at Hickman with a young squad.
Senior guard Henry Wilson (6-3) is the lone returning starter. Last season he averaged 4.2 PPG and coach calls him an “incredible leader for our program and the loudest guy in the gym.” Junior guard Cory Chostner (6-0) earned some playing time last season and will be counted on to raise his game in 2021-22.
A trio of sophomores will be thrown into the mix to start the season; guard Langston Stroupe (6-3) guard Jimmy Townsend (6-2) and guard Isaiah Bonaparte (5-10).
All three of these players are quick and can handle the ball. Each brings a different aspect on the defensive side; Strope and Townsend could develop into great rebounders to go with their one on one skills and Bonaparte is a great on ball defender.
A number of other talented players will get opportunities to crack the starting five.
Seniors Keshawn Oliver (6-4), Vince Leonard (6-6) and Isaiah Evans (6-1) bring some experience and talent to the court. Oliver and Evans are guards and Leonard has the size and length to play either forward or center. Sophomore guards Kenny Jackson (6-3) and Adam Calvert (6-2) are solid ball handlers and will gain valuable experience this season. Added size and strength in the offseason should help this team become more physical and faster overall.
Last year, the Kewpie offense averaged just over 60 points a game. Implementing Coach Logan’s simplified offensive philosophy of “Play Fast. Shoot it, Drive it, or Move it!”
Coach looks forward to the offense developing this season. “We like to play fast paced and can shoot the ball well. We feel that with our youth, we should be able to develop and peak later in the season when it matters most.”
The defense allowed teams to average nearly 60 points per game, which computes since Hickman finished just below .500, the 60 ppg for and 60 ppg against makes sense. Coach Logan loves to pressure the ball to cause turnovers and prevent offensive rebounds on the defensive end.
“We take a ton of pride in not allowing open layups or offensive rebounds,” boasted Coach Logan. “We enjoy pressuring the ball in full court and using our defense to provide easy buckets in transition and great energy for our program.”
This young and inexperienced group will have their work cut out for them to start the season. In conference play, any team could win on any given night. The battles against local Central Missouri Conference rivals are mostly at the back end of the schedule and the front end has some good matchups the Kewpies can use to get confidence and experience.
“I couldn't be more excited to coach this group of guys,” Coach Logan proclaimed. “They want to work and want to be coached. I can't ask for much more.”
Look for the Kewpies to develop team chemistry throughout the first part of the year, so they can meet the big challenges later in the year and in District play.