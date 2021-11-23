Hickman Girls Head Coach Morgan Scott enters her second season at the helm.
“We were a very young team with a brand-new coaching staff," she reflects on last season. "We played a tough schedule against many teams who made a deep run in their respected classes. Our record (7-15) did not reflect the progress we made each game. We graduated one senior.”
Having four starters returning with experience sets the stage for the next step in the Kewpie program. It starts with senior guard Sophia Elfrink (5-10). She averaged 9.3ppg, 4.5reb, 2.9ast, 2.4stl, on her way to being named All-District and All-Conference 2nd Team. Coach calls her a “chameleon” who can play whatever position they need.
The leading returning scorer, junior Ella Rogers (5-10) averaged 13.5ppg, 4reb and was named All-District, and All-Conference 2nd Team. Coach Scott calls her the “Energizer bunny” because she runs the floor, gets rebounds and finishes with great energy.
Sophomore guard Ashtyn Klusmeyer (5-11) is a top-notch rebounder averaging over 6 boards per game last season. She is a super versatile player, who can post-up, shoot mid-range, or threes (5.3ppg, 1.5ast) in addition to being a great rebounder.
Junior Addie Shultz (5-11) will make her presence felt in the middle again this year. She is a back to the basket, post with good mid-range game and can stretch the defense out to the three.
The Kewpies will be counting on other contributors including a pair of freshmen. Point guard Jayla Griffith (5-7) could be an Impact player as a freshman because of her passing and shooting ability. Guard Sy'Rae Stemmons (5-9) is a physical guard who can score in many different ways.
“We run a motion offense,” states Coach Scott. “We want to play fast and be hard to guard with tons of screening action.”
With their returning experience and some size and multiple options to score along with the freshmen additions who will increase their ability to shoot more consistently from 3, look for the Kewpies to be more offensive-minded in 2021-22.
Their off-season work and conditioning should pay dividends on both ends of the floor. On the defensive end Coach Scott stresses her philosophy; “We play a man-to-man defense and our philosophy is to constantly LOOK FOR WORK! Our size and team chemistry should be strengths this year.”
That team chemistry element can’t be overlooked and Coach Scott’s coaching philosophy helps mold that.
“I'm a relationship-driven coach. I want my players to know that I genuinely care about them. Our passion levels for the game of basketball are going to vary greatly, but it's my job to help them be passionate about one another. When we individually give our best for our teammates, we will become our best as a team.”
Coach Scott and her assistant coaches Jade Holly, Alex King, Michael Porter Sr. and Jordan Frericks will have their work cut out once again with the grueling Central Missouri Athletic Conference schedule.
Big games against Helias, Battle and rival Rock Bridge will be a measuring stick for how the program progresses this season.
Coach Scott is already bringing the energy, “The season can't get here soon enough!”