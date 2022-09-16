COLUMBIA - The Hickman Kewpies had a tough schedule last year only winning three games, but head coach Cedric Alvis and the team are only looking forward this season and have adopted the saying and hashtag “smile on.”
Coach Alvis and the Hickman football team's Twitter pages are full of the hashtag “smile on.” Nearly every tweet is sent out with that hashtag.
“We’re the Kewpies, the only Kewpie in the nation. That baby doll has a smile on no matter what," Coach Alvis said. "So when we say smile on, it is just embracing who we are no matter what happens. Adversity, bad things, we smile through it."
The saying was adopted back in March by Coach Alvis after attending a clinic.
“I got some good information about how to embrace and kind of change culture, and that was one thing we took away from it,” Coach Alvis said.
The Hickman Kewpies are facing off against crosstown rival Battle Spartans Friday night. Both teams come into this game 0-3, and the Kewpies say they have been preparing all week to take home the win.
“I feel like this whole week, we have been going harder and we are prepared for Battle, and we want to show why we are the best team between the two,” Hickman tight end Brock Camp said.
Coach Alvis believes in his team, but said they have to focus on the fundamentals in order to pick up a win against Battle.
“We got to play solid football, got to be disciplined, got to execute, can’t beat ourselves,” Coach Alvis said.
Coach Alvis and his team continue to “smile on” throughout the season's highs and lows and have a goal to win the city and Friday night is the perfect time to start, Coach Alvis said.