The Moberly boy’s basketball program finished their season with an 8-15 record after facing plenty of tough opponents in the North Central Missouri Conference. They averaged 62 PPG and allowed 64 PPG.
“Playing tough schools, we were very competitive throughout the season. We earned second place in the Macon Tournament by upsetting Macon and Mexico before losing to Kirksville in the championship game. We were able to beat Kirksville later in the season while also upsetting Harrisburg and Southern Boone,” states Coach Cord Hagedorn.
Coach Hagedorn is in his 5th year at Moberly with an overall record of 30-65. He is looking to replace 3 players who started for 2 years. It will be a test for Moberly to become a consistent competitor in their conference.
Coach Hagedorn’s philosophy stems from teamwork: “I am a relaxed coach who wants the players on the floor to play the game the right way. Make the extra pass, be a great teammate, do the fundamentals, which in turn will help our team win games. Our players will be allowed to do a lot of things freely, but within the framework of what is best for our overall team.”
Potential starters include senior Zayne Montgomery (6’2, 175) and junior Derious Wallace (5’9, 175). Montgomery is a lengthy forward who averaged 4 PPG and 2.7 RPG. Coach Hagedorn looks for him to be the leader on the floor and produce more points to relieve stress on the returning leading scorers. Wallace averaged 7.1 PPG, 3.2 RPG, and 1.3 SPG. He is a great defender who uses his athleticism to cause havoc on other teams.
Returning starters are seniors Martez Nabors (6’5, 175) and Jaisten Payne (5’8, 160). Nabors averaged 4 PPG, 5.1 RPG, and 2.1 BPG last season. He was 2nd on the team in rebounds and led the team in blocks last season. Payne averaged an outstanding 22.7 PPG, 3.3 APG, 4 RPG, and 2 SPG. He is a 2 time All-NCMC and 2 time All-District award winner. He can score in many different ways and will be the focal point of the team’s offense. Coming off the bench are sophomores Ty Rucker (5’10, 185) and Zach Cox (6’2, 190). Ty and Zach are two young kids who can help towards the end of the year as they mature through practices and quality minutes.
Junior Chase Nelson (6’4, 200) is going to be a role player. He will be asked to be a solid defender and rebounder. Seniors Charez Nichols (5’8, 150) and DeMarus Gilson (5’8, 140) are returning after focusing on other activities outside of basketball last season. Nichols will give Moberly some much needed ball handling skills and will be a pest in guarding other teams. Gilson is a quality shooter and will be able to spread the floor as teams start to pack the key to stop dribble penetration.
Coach Hagedorn and Moberly will use a motion offense to break down defenses. This includes ball screens, dribble drives, and kick outs. Moberly defense rotates between man to man and zone. Coach Hagedorn wants to press in order to control the tempo of the game. Next season will be a test for Moberly.
“With the replacement of 4 players who played a lot of minutes last year due to graduation, we will have to grow up in a hurry. We will have to find success from players who haven't had to contribute in previous years or who haven't played basketball for a few years,” remarked Coach Hagedorn. “Our schedule/conference is extremely difficult and we need to be on our game everynight. My team hopes to be playing our best basketball come February and March when it comes down to the end of our conference season and into Districts.”