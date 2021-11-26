Last year was a challenge for the Moberly Spartan Girls and Head Coach Tony Vestal. The squad finished with a record of 11-14, but considering the circumstances, that was a decent result.
“We were extremely young last year, where we started two freshmen and played four freshmen at times,” Vestal says. “We really started playing our best basketball towards the end of the season. We had moments where we looked really good at times and then we had the freshmen moments where we struggled to score at times.”
Still, the team posted 49.9 points per game, an excellent number with that many underclassmen playing big minutes. And now, Moberly returns its entire starting five.
“We have an athletic group of girls back this year, where we can handle the ball and get up and down the floor and play fast,” Vestal says. “We have some girls who can score the basketball and can see the floor.”
Chief among them is sophomore guard Grace Billington (5-5). Billington burst onto the scene as a freshman, breaking the Moberly school record with 43 points in a game and making the All-Conference and All-District teams. Paired with junior guard Kennedy Messer (5-6), Moberly has one of the premier backcourt duos in the area. Messer, also an All-Conference and All-District performer, broke the school record for assists in a single season last year.
The third starter back on the Spartans perimeter is senior guard Lauren Powell (5-6). Powell, one of the team’s best defenders, is always in the right place on the floor. She is the role player every successful team needs. Back starting in the paint are senior forward Alaina Link (5-10) and sophomore forward Asa Fanning (5-9).
Along with praising Link’s leadership abilities, Vestal says, “Alaina really came along as the season went. She started playing with more confidence and helped us spread the floor offensively.”
He calls Fanning a “versatile player who has a high motor and really crashes the boards.” These two will be backed up by sophomore forward Katelyn Bailey (5-8), a good passer who can finish at the rim. In the backcourt, depth will come in the form of senior guard Arianna Wilkey (5-6) and sophomore guard Haley Baker (5-5). Wilkey can comfortably knock down open shots, something that Baker has been working hard to improve on all offseason.
Overall, “We have to be better in the half court with our movement and communication offensively,” Vestal says. “We had the excuse last year that we were young, but we are a year older now, so it’s time to take that next step.”
Moberly’s main problem last winter was its defense. While the team did score almost 50 points a game, they allowed 51. “We really struggled at times last year in the half court getting stops,” Vestal says. “We have got to be better and be able to play more man-to-man this year and take pride in it.” His team’s athleticism should enable Vestal to switch up defenses at will, getting into the passing lanes and starting a transition game from steals.
With a balanced roster and a couple of terrific players, things are looking up for Moberly in the year ahead. “We return a lot of girls from a team last year that was really young,” Vestal says. “We have an athletic group that like playing the game of basketball and are fun to coach. I think this group is hungry to win and our goals are to compete for a Conference and District Championship.” There is little doubt that they’ll be doing just that as the season winds down.