Basketball town, or Montgomery County boy’s basketball, not only won Districts over Hallsville last season, but has averaged 20.6 wins per season for the last five years.During this period, they have won Districts twice.
“I believe strongly that player-led teams will out-perform coach-led teams in the long run,” Head Coach Scott Kroeger said. “It is a premium to encourage this while trying to foster an environment where the players that are taking the reigns are doing the right things and being a positive influence on the direction of the program.”
As far as last season, he said, “20-8 overall record. South Callaway Tournament Champions. EMO Conference Champions (10-0) 2nd straight. Class 4 District 7 Champions.”
One more number – they out-scored their opponents last year by 15 points – scoring an average of 60 points per game while only allowing 45.5.
While these accomplishments might make them a marked team, one with everything to lose – the team and coach do not seem to be looking in the rear-view mirror. Instead, they seem to be pressing forward.
This year’s starting lineup is all seniors while the bench carries four juniors and one sophomore. Ethan Rakers (5-10, 160) serves as point guard with tons of winning experience while averaging 4 points, 3.5 assists and 3 rebounds per game.
“He is a high energy player who can really shoot it when he's on. We will need him to be a more consistent defender and playmaker this year, filling roles that have been vacated.” Senior Drake Smith (6-0, 185) will play at guard and forward – averaging 8.5 points, 2.5 assists and 3 rebounds.
Unfortunately, he was injured during this fall on the football field and will be out much of the basketball season. He is credited as being a major factor this year. Last year he was named 1st team All-Conference and All-District. Senior guard Keenan James (5-11, 170) averages 5 ppg, 1.5 assists and 3 rebounds. He is “High energy – can really shoot when he’s on. Working on consistency.”
Senior guard Logan Hutcheson (5-10, 170) is a “Very good shooter when he's right. Missed a significant chunk of last season with a broken wrist. Will need him to be productive this year on both ends. Very tough on-ball defender.”
Senior swingman Ly Leu (5-10, 170), is a “spark-plug” off the bench with a per game average of 10.5 points, 1 assist and 3.5 rebounds.
“We need him to be more efficient and find a way to get his teammates involved as well. Extremely athletic and will have to be our best guy on the glass to start the year,” commented coach.
Off the bench: Junior Zak Rodgers (6-1, 175) at swingman is “extremely hard-working kid who has really developed his offensive game and will be able to contribute on that end.” Junior Alex Hartman (6-2, 170) a combo guard / forward “Played some minutes off of the bench last season and contributed when given opportunities. “High energy player who is very active defensively. Must be a force on the glass for us.”
Junior Travis Hill (G, 5-8, 175) “Quick guard with ability to score in the mid-range. Very tough on-ball defender. Can provide some playmaking ability off of the bench.” Junior Keaton Reagan (G, 5-10, 175) is a “Good shooter with good ability to handle the basketball. Can provide a spark off of the bench.” Sophomore Mason Leu (G, 6-0, 155) is a “solid offensive player with the ability to create for himself. Aggressive mentality. Could be key in a backup PG role for us.”
On defense, coach states “Our help-side defense will have to be sharp and weak-side rebounding will be a major key. We will look to mix up our defensive looks this season more-so than the past.”
On offense, “We have a large number of players with the ability to attack off of the dribble. We will have to be able to use that advantage to set up looks for teammates and make shots that we create for each other.”
They are looking dominant again in Wildcat country.