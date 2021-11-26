Joe Basinger has put together an impressive record during his time in charge of the girls’ basketball program at Montgomery Country.
During his tenure there, the Lady Wildcats have compiled a record of 78-57. In 2020, they finished 20-7.
Last year, “We won a second consecutive conference championship,” Basinger says. “We made it to the championship game in the South Callaway Tournament, for the first time. We just weren't able to get over the hump of putting three solid games together in a week to win a tournament. I feel like we made a lot of strides with a lot of the younger kids who we will be relying on this year.”
With just one senior slated to see extended playing time in 2021, youth will be the name of the game for the Lady Wildcats this season. That senior, though, is a standout: senior guard Sam Queathem (5-9). Queathem is a two-time First-Team All-Conference player and was also named to the All-District team last year. She averaged 9 points, 2 assists, 6 rebounds, and 2.5 steals per game in 2020. A physical player, Queathem does all the little things—and does them right.
“I'm excited to see where she will lead this team this year,” Basinger says.
Two other starters are back in action for Montgomery County this winter: junior guard Hannah Broniec (5-5) and junior guard Carson Flake (5-8). A Second-Team All-Conference performer, Broniec posted 6.5 ppg, 2 apg, 3 rpg, and 2.6 spg as a sophomore. Her quick hands and feet make her the ideal candidate to put pressure on opposing point guards. Flake, for her part, is usually tasked with defending the opponent’s top scorer. She can also finish at the basketball as well. Flake averaged 5.3 ppg, 2 apg, 3 rpg, and 2 spg in 2020.
New to the starting lineup will be sophomore point guard Malia Rodgers (5-6). She averaged 6 ppg, 2 apg, 2 rpg, and 1.7 spg in limited action as a freshman. Her high basketball IQ and intense work rate have her positioned to be a major contributor in the season ahead. The fifth starting spot is yet to be penciled in, but the job may go to junior forward Bailey Fischer (5-9). A good post defender and rebounder, Fischer’s sophomore season was cut short due to injury. Other players likely to receive solid playing time are sophomore forward Olivia Shaw (5-9) and sophomore guard Maddy Queathem (5-9). Shaw, a strong and explosive athlete, plays with a high motor, while Queathem is a good shooter from deep.
Other players looking to fill out the rotation are junior forward Carissa Doyle (5-6), junior forward Maddy Wisdom (5-6), sophomore guard Madi Polston (5-6), sophomore guard Claire Cobb (5-6), and sophomore swingman Morgan Koch (5-6). Montgomery County isn’t a big team in 2021, but they’ll certainly be a deep one.
Defensively, Basinger is excited about “Our speed and athleticism,” but acknowledges that “we will definitely have to focus on defending post players and being physical on the glass.”
Offensively, he’s primed for his squad’s “speed, skill, and unselfishness. We've had several girls work hard on their skill set and hopefully with our offensive style they can let that show. When we got clicking this summer it was fun to watch these girls share the ball both in the half court and the full court.”
Looking at the upcoming season as a whole, he says, “I’m extremely excited for this group and the potential they have. We have some questions to answer and spots to fill from graduation, but as long as they show up with the right mindset and make a commitment to get better every day, this group has the talent to achieve a lot.”
The Lady Wildcats may not match the 20 victories of 2020-21, but they’ll still be a handful in 2021-22.