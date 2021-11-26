The North Callaway Boys basketball team finished last season with a 12-13 record. They were an incredibly young team that was able to produce a nice record against more experienced teams.
They averaged 60 PPG and allowed 54 PPG. Head Coach Matt Miller has been with North Callaway for six seasons of Boys basketball. He also coached the Girls for three seasons.
His record as a coach is 127-81, 76-54 as the Boys coach. He explains how being a young team was a tough challenge last season, but can be a great way to become a better team.
“We were young in that three sophomores and freshmen were in our varsity rotation. We were very competitive all year and in about every game, but one or two. We actually outscored our opponents last year, however, we were 2-7 in games decided by 7 points or less. We were young in spots and had trouble closing out good teams in the 4th quarter. We graduated four seniors, two of which were three-year varsity players,” explains Coach Miller.
Although they were a younger squad they were able to perform well last season. North Callaway’s starting five will include one sophomore, three juniors, and one senior. Sophomore Sam Pezold (6’2) averaged 10 PPG, 4.0 RPG and shot 47% from the field in 2020. He was very reliable in his freshman year. He looks to become a more capable, all-around scorer.
The three juniors are Trenton Jones (6’6), Matthew Weber (6’1) and Bradyn O’Neal (5’9). Jones averaged 2.0 PPG and 3.0 RPG. He was the team’s lead shot blocker. Coach Miller wants to expand his role across offense and defense. Weber averaged 15 PPG, 2.0 RPG, and shot 41% from the field. He earned 2nd team All-Conference honors. He is an incredible shooter, but Coach Miller wants him to spread his talent to the defense as well.
O’Neal averaged 1.0 PPG and 2.5 APG. Coach Miller uses him as the team’s quarterback because of his ball handling skills, defensive prowess and leadership.
Coming off the bench will be junior guard Gavin Rasmussen (6’0). Coach Miller states, “Gavin brings a lot of energy and speed to our team. He has worked extremely hard the last few years to be a valuable varsity player.”
Sophomore Isiah Craighead (6’2) is a versatile forward who can provide quality play on both sides of the ball. Next season, North Callaway will have more size and some talented guards who can handle and score the basketball.
“We hope to have scoring balance every night where if opponents take away something we'll have multiple other options,” Coach Miller says.
He wants his team to play inside and out when attacking the basket. They will primarily focus on playing a continuity style offense and play up-tempo every chance possible. On defense, they will mix up between man, zone and trapping.
Much like on offense, North Callaway wants to be versatile in how they defend teams. Coach Miller states, “With young, talented players, defense is usually the last thing to come and we struggled at times last year, but hope to make positive strides on defense this year based on the young player’s newly acquired experience.”
Quickness and length on the perimeter and length and size inside the paint is what Coach Miller and North Callaway believe to be their strengths. “It starts with building positive relationships with student-athletes. From there, trying to make practices competitive, engaging, and fun because that's what we want to see in games. All while teaching (on and off the court) and focusing on instilling grit and a growth mindset everyday to get better,” Coach Miller emphasizes.
North Callaway will be a young, fast and gritty basketball team ready for the 2021-22 season.