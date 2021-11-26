Not much can be said about the Lady Birds 2020-21 season. They finished the season with only 5 wins and 17 losses. The tough pill to swallow is that they lost 5 of those games by single digits or one possession.
They also had a couple quality seniors last year, it just never came together for the girls. The year will be a new start under a new head coach, Tim Turlington. He has been around the North Callaway program for 17 years, coaching the boys varsity for 16 years and Jr. High for 12 years, so he knows the ups and downs they have been through.
“We obviously lost those seniors from last year’s team, but have new ones this year with some young talent coming in,” Coach Turlington stated.
The new upperclassmen for the Lady Birds include three senior returning starters and three juniors, one of whom has some varsity experience.
Even though they started last year, coach declared all positions wide open for competition, “I have no idea who our starting five will be. I can say this: I'm not looking for the best five, but my five best.”
Senior forward Mackenzie Eaker is back after starting last season. She is a threat to score around the rim. Fellow senior forward Kyanne Kellerman can be a solid post player and will be counted on to be not only be an aggressive rebounder, but defend tough in the paint and on the wings. Senior Ryelle Schmauch returns after starting at guard last season.
She is a good ball handler and can score from the perimeter. The juniors joining in on the fun include Jalyn Leible who gained some varsity experience last season playing swingman most of the time. Leible being able to swing between guard and forward, could open up the offense for the Lady Birds. Ellie Bedsworth is a post player who can hit the short jumper and defend down low. The final junior, Alana Todd plays guard and will help with depth in the backcourt.
A trio of talented sophomores returns after gaining some varsity experience as freshmen last season. Guard Abrielle Burgher was a starter a year ago and will be earning her playing time this season by being a good ball distributor, not turning the ball over and hitting the occasional outside shot. Lauren Riecke has some varsity experience playing the forward/post hybrid and will battle for minutes again this season. The final sophomore is guard Riley Blevins who coach sees a lot of potential in. She will get minutes early to prove that she can handle the moment.
Speaking of potential, Coach Turlington sees a lot in freshman Natalie Shryock. She can play the swingman spot and coach sees her getting valuable varsity minutes as well.
The fight for playing time and starting jobs will begin November 1st, “I don't know who will be starters at this point. I feel like right now all of them can/will see time in a game, but how much and who? That we will have to see as the season progresses,” explained Coach Turlington.
When the Lady Birds have the ball coach likes to use, “Continuity offense with set plays, hopefully some fastbreak secondary break opportunities. We have a good mix of experience and young talented girls. We should be able to score the ball. The girls move well and look for each other and are more than willing passers.”
On the defensive end, coach looks to be more aggressive and flexible, “We will extend our pressure as far as our ability allows us. Ideally we like to play man-man, but if we need to play zone and it's better for us we will do that or combination of both. We have pretty good team speed, we have girls who are willing to play defense with effort which is the first step in being a good defensive ball club.”
Coach Turlington and his Assistant Coach Samantha Lavy are ready to get this thing started, “We had a good summer and the girls have been great to work with and get to know. I think we will have a great season and the girls have a great attitude and a willingness to work hard. I am very excited about this season I think we will have a lot of fun and will be fun to watch.”