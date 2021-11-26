Last season was a time of transition for the Owensville boy’s basketball program, as the Dutchmen handed the reins to Cullen VanLeer. In his first season in charge, the Dutchmen finished 9-15.
” Last season was about a lot of growth for our program,” VanLeer says. “Learning a whole new system took time but we became one of the most-improved teams in the area.”
The team’s development happened quickly, too.
“We began the year as one of the worst teams in our conference, by the end of the year we had become one of the best,” the head coach says. “We played in a bunch of close games that could have shifted our record the other way.”
Owensville hit its stride late in the season, winning three of their last five and securing their first victory in district play in 13 years.
Owensville returns three starters from last year’s squad. And happily for VaneLeer, each of the three returners brings a serious ability to score the ball, with senior G Brendan Decker (6-0, 165) probably the best of the group. Decker averaged 12.3 points per game, 4.5 rebounds, and 1.7 assists last year. As a combo guard, Decker’s versatility will allow the Dutchmen to change offensive looks often and create matchup problems for opposing defenses. Once again, Decker will play beside senior G Derek Brandt (6-2, 170), who posted a line of 8 PPG, 3.4 RBG, and 2.4 APG in 2020.
“Derek is a tough, unselfish, athletic guard,” says VanLeer. The final part of this venerated trio is junior F Bryce Payne (6-3, 165).
Payne, an excellent slasher from the wing, averaged 9.1 PPG, 3.8 RPG, and 1.3 APG as a sophomore. With these three as the foundation, it’s safe to expect efficient ball movement and big scoring from the Dutchmen in 2021.
Owensville will bring two new starters into the fold this season. Senior F Landon Valley (6-3, 165) showed some promise by averaging 5 PPG and 3 RBG a year ago. Expect those numbers to increase dramatically as he takes on more responsibility this winter. And senior G Austin Lowder (5-9, 160) is another guard who can stretch things out top and play hard-nosed defense. He posted 2.8 PPG and 1.6 RBG as a junior. Providing depth up top are junior G Charlie Whelan (5-11, 155) and fellow junior G Will Lauth (5-11, 145). Whelan will be tasked with ball-handling duties when he’s in, while the deceptively lengthy Lauth could become a key role player off the Owensville bench. Senior F Logan Evans (5-11, 235) and sophomore Fs Garrett Crosby (6-2, 215) and Layne Evans (6-0, 155) round out the frontcourt.
The Dutchmen bring decent size and good quickness to every position on the floor. “Our biggest strength is probably our athleticism,” VanLeer says, adding, “we hope that will allow us to get in the paint and make things happen from in there.” With experienced scorers like Decker, Brandt, and Payne handling the ball, they will likely burst through perimeter defenses and get to the rim at will. VanLeer continues, “We also like the unselfish nature of our players—we think that will allow us to have multiple guys step up on any given night, making it hard to scout us.”
The adjustment year is out of the way for VanLeer and the Dutchmen. Now, they can set their sights on brighter and bigger things. “We look forward to this upcoming campaign, being Year Two of our new regime in Owensville,” VanLeer says. “We think again we have an opportunity to be one of the most-improved teams by the end of the year. We believe in little goals and getting better each day, and we hope that translates to more wins this year.” It almost certainly will.