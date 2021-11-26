The Owensville High School girl’s basketball team was pretty inconsistent last year. They were on a roll starting off 4-1, then losing 4 in a row, then going 7-0, then 1-5 to end the season.
Inconsistent, but “better than their 12-10 record” states Coach Ryan Flanagan.
Along with the roller coaster of a season, they faced a lot of adversity, from COVID, to injuries, to snow. Coach believes he didn’t do a good enough job preparing the players to overcome adversity last season and vows that it won’t happen again.
The lineup for the Dutchgirls is a pretty solid returning class. Senior point guard Anna Finley averaged 20.5 ppg, 7 rpg, 4 apg and 3 spg last season. She earned All-Conference, All-District, All-State and Herman Tournament MVP. Finley also committed to Missouri S&T.
“Anna is a special player, but her best attribute is her basketball IQ,” Coach Flanagan said. “She makes our team effective and efficient because she knows what everyone is supposed to do and she can communicate that information to her teammates.”
Guard Emma Daniels averaged 13 ppg, 3 rpg and 2 spg and was named All-Conference, All-District the Hermann Tournament All Tourney team.
“Emma made positive strides as a freshman at the varsity level, the next step in her growth is to become a consistent scorer,” Flanagan said. “Defensively she is one of the strongest on ball defenders in the area, she is like a sweat bee on a hot summer day.”
Senior guard Kyla Hendrix returns after averaging 7 ppg, 3.4 rpg, and 2.4 spg. Last year, she was injured in a car accident and was unable to play the final month of the season.
“Her exit hurt our team on the court and put us in a bad place emotionally for a while as she was in the hospital,” coach Flanagan said. “She is back at 100% and I am anxious to see her take the floor again for her final season.”
Forward Keira Hendrix returns for her senior year. She averaged 5 ppg and 4.2 rpg. She’s been playing at the varsity level since she was a sophomore and she’s a huge rebounder. Ella Gehlert is a new addition to the mix.
“In the summer she demonstrated she can be physical and rebound on the defensive end of the floor,” Coach Flanagan said. Owensville has promising newcomers to watch as well including Ali Daniels. “Ali is a sensational athlete, ball handler, and defender,” coach Flanagan said.
“I am excited to see the impact she can make defensively.” Point guard Camryn Caldwell is another to watch. Flanagan spoke highly of how she can shoot and that she is very coachable. Guard Audrey Quilacio played up at the end of last season.
Flanagan said that she has shooting potential and the ability to create off the bounce. The Wright sisters, Addison and Brynn could make an impact. “Both players can help us in the rebounding effort and provide some physicality,” Flanagan said. Owensville’s offense averaged 53.2 ppg last season.
“We demonstrated in the summer that we can work a possession and get into the SCORE ZONE,” Coach Flanagan said. An area that the girls need to improve on is the 3pt shooting percentage. “When we shot it 30% or better from 3, our record was 8-2” coach Flanagan said. “We will be focused on consistency in this area.”
On defense, the girls are aggressive, only allowing 50.7 points per game. They rely heavily on the philosophy of ball pressure. An area that they could improve on is their ability to get rebounds. The girls are hoping to stay healthy for this upcoming season.
“When healthy, our team has the potential to be one of the best in the state,” Flanagan said. “Beyond health it is going to be critical that this team gels together with the infusion of youth we will need some of our veterans to step up and place the team first.”