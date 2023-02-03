HARRISBURG - The Ramey Classic tipped off on Friday with three local mid-MO matchups to start at Harrisburg high school.
Boys: Van-Far 73, Higbee 51
Van-Far knocks off Higbee to hand the Tigers its largest loss of the season. Higbee has back-to-back losses for the first time this season.
The game started out back-and-forth before Van-Far took over from 3-point range to lead 40-26 at halftime.
Nikos Connaway was awarded player of the game for Van-Far, leading the team with 27 points.
Van-Far (12-10) will next travel to Missouri Military Academy (7-9) on Feb. 6, while Higbee (18-4) will compete in the Carroll-Livingston Activities Association (CLAA) conference basketball tournament on Feb. 7.
Girls: Higbee 54, Van-Far 23
Higbee used a big second half to beat Van-Far 54-23 in the opening game of the Ramey Classic. It's the first time that Higbee and Van-Far have played each other since Dec. 29, 2016 as the Tigers won 48-44.
Columbia College commit Mara Jensen kept Van-Far close to be down 21-13 at halftime. An 11-2 run to open the second half allowed the Tigers to run away with it.
Ronnie Welch was awarded player of the game for Higbee, leading the team with 18 points. Lauren Spilman also added 17 points for the Tigers.
Jensen led Van-Far with 15 points on the night.
The Higbee girls (16-6) will compete in the Carroll-Livingston Activities Association (CLAA) conference basketball tournament on Feb. 7, while Van-Far (4-16) will next host Wellsville-Middletown (13-7) on Feb. 7.
Girls: Harrisburg 41, Marshall 35
Harrisburg wins the first-ever meeting between the two schools on their home floor.
The Bulldogs were in control for a majority of the game, leading at most by seven. That was until Ainsley McCracken drained a 3-pointer with less than three minutes remaining to give the Owls a 35-34 lead.
Harrisburg was able to propel themselves to victory by getting to the free throw line to finish the game on a 7-0 run.
Brecca Thornhill was awarded player of the game for the Bulldogs, leading the team with 16 points. Carli Ellis also added 10 points for Harrisburg.
Before the game began, Ellis was awarded a basketball for scoring over 1,000 career-points in the Bulldogs' victory over Paris 48-24 on Feb. 2.
Alexis Neff led Marshall in scoring with 13 points.
Harrisburg (13-10) will next travel to Schuyler County (16-3) on Feb. 7, while Marshall (5-15) travels to Mexico (7-14) on Feb. 6.