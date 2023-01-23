Hallsville and Harrisburg take victory in their match-ups tonight to continue in the tournament.

HARRISBURG- Night one of the Harrisburg Basketball Tournaments took place at Harrisburg High and Middle School. 

The first match-up was Hallsville vs. Fayette. From the start, Hallsville was in charge, but Browyn Eubanks got a three for the Falcons, trimming Hallsville's lead to 17.

Kristen Jones had a big impact on the Indian's offense. She fakes a pass and goes for the three extending their lead to 19. Clara Quintana keeps the flow going with a layup before halftime.

Hallsville effortlessly secured a win against Fayette 66-39

The second match-up was Harrisburg vs. Mexico, the battle of the Bulldogs. 

Harrisburg got the ball moving early, and Brecca Thornhill set herself up for a perfect three pointer. 

In the second quarter, Hallsville's Kristen Jones and Mexico's Claire Hudson had a battle of threes as the game remained close.

Kristen Jones tried to cut Mexico's lead before halftime with a three, but Claire Hudson responded with three of her own. Mexico had the lead at the half.

Going back and forth all night, Harrisburg ended up on top 48-45.

Final scores from other games:

Centralia 58 vs. Fulton 19

Blair Oaks 43 vs. Linn 28

The boys tournament tips off on Tuesday night.

