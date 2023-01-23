HARRISBURG- Night one of the Harrisburg Basketball Tournaments took place at Harrisburg High and Middle School.
The first match-up was Hallsville vs. Fayette. From the start, Hallsville was in charge, but Browyn Eubanks got a three for the Falcons, trimming Hallsville's lead to 17.
Kristen Jones had a big impact on the Indian's offense. She fakes a pass and goes for the three extending their lead to 19. Clara Quintana keeps the flow going with a layup before halftime.
Hallsville effortlessly secured a win against Fayette 66-39
The second match-up was Harrisburg vs. Mexico, the battle of the Bulldogs.
Harrisburg got the ball moving early, and Brecca Thornhill set herself up for a perfect three pointer.
In the second quarter, Hallsville's Kristen Jones and Mexico's Claire Hudson had a battle of threes as the game remained close.
Kristen Jones tried to cut Mexico's lead before halftime with a three, but Claire Hudson responded with three of her own. Mexico had the lead at the half.
Going back and forth all night, Harrisburg ended up on top 48-45.
Final scores from other games:
Centralia 58 vs. Fulton 19
Blair Oaks 43 vs. Linn 28
The boys tournament tips off on Tuesday night.