JEFFERSON CITY - Helias girls' basketball defeated Capital City 56-31 on the road Wednesday night.
The Crusaders began the game on a 10-0 run, thanks in large part to a pair of three pointers from sophomore point guard Kenadi Harrison. Senior Mikah Edwards chipped in as well, adding seven first half points.
Jada Anderson helped stop the bleeding early for the Cavaliers. She tallied a pair of buckets and played tight interior defense in the first quarter to keep Capital City in the game.
In the second quarter, Helias' Maddy Larkin responded to Capital City's push by knocking down a transition three, which boosted the Crusaders lead to nine. Helias led by 10 points at halftime and pulled away in the second half.
With the win, the Crusaders move to 18-5 on the year and will finish its regular season next week with games against Jefferson City and Rock Bridge. The Cavaliers fall to 7-18 and take on Smith-Cotton next Tuesday in their regular season finale.