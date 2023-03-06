JEFFERSON CITY- The Jefferson City boys basketball team survived and advanced into the Class 5 State Tournament with a 69-65 win over St. Francis Borgia in the district championship on Monday night.
The Jays were led by star seniors Jordan Martin and Steven Samuels who combined for 47 of the team's 69 points.
The game got out to a fast start out of the gate. Both teams traded buckets in the first quarter, which led to a 21-18 Borgia lead after the first quarter.
The second quarter played out similarly. Both teams scored with ease and moved the ball well which led to plenty of points. Borgia's Adam Rickman scored a handful of baskets to propel the Knights to a 36-31 halftime lead.
Jeff City would not waver.
The Jays stormed out the gate in the second half to outscore Borgia 21-10 in the third quarter which led to a 6 point Jeff City lead entering the fourth quarter.
Borgia would not go away. Brody Denbow's three-pointer tied the game with just a couple minutes left to play.
Steven Samuels would finish a layup to give the Jays a 2 point lead. Jeff City forced a turnover on the ensuing possession and Cole Heller made some high pressure free throws to secure the victory.
Jefferson City will take on Hillcrest in the state quarterfinals on Friday at 5:45 P.M. at Southwest Baptist University in Bolivar.