JEFFERSON CITY- Jays Midfielder Emily McMillan came to play today.
The Junior Midfielder scored a hat trick in just the first half, capping it off with a nice goal with under a minute left in the half.
For the second half, Battle would have to come back from a 3-1 deficit.
The Spartans came out with a nice run that was spurned away by an arrant pass that was saved by Jays goalie Riley McKee.
The goalies were really the story of the half.
Battle's Ainsley Craver made 2 great saves to keep Jefferson City from extending their lead, but would not receive any help on the offensive side of the ball.
Jeff City's defense held them stagnant, not giving Battle any opportunities to score.
Riley McKee would make a couple other easy saves later on.
The Jays were in complete control, and finally were able to tack on one more.
With just under 5 minutes left, Kyra Madondo tacked on one more to add insult to injury.
Jeff City won 4-1, and they will resume play tomorrow at Smith-Cotton.
Battle will host Blair Oaks tomorrow.