Jefferson City GBB completes city sweep, earns bragging rights over Helias Catholic

JEFFERSON CITY- The Jefferson City Jays defeated the Helias Catholic Crusaders tonight by a final score of 53-31.
The Jays were led by star center Hannah Linthacum, and she did not disappoint.
Linthacum would start things off by assisting Emmarie Graham's mid-range jumper.
Then, she would get things going down low, finishing a couple of nice quick baskets to give the Jays a slight early lead.
Helias would hang around with them early on.
Guard Mikah Edwards hit a deep three at the end of the first to tie the game.
Then, the Crusaders center, Adalyn Koelling gave Linthacum all she could handle early on, driving on her and finishing a nice layup to cut the lead to 3 at half.
This is when Linthacum and company would take over.
The Jays used great shooting in the third to take a 13 point lead into the fourth quarter.
Jefferson City would not stop there... as they would continue their hot shooting half and extend the lead all the way to 22 where it would ultimately finish.
The Jays finish undefeated against Jefferson City opponents this season.