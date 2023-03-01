JEFFERSON CITY - Both Jefferson City and Helias picked up wins on Wednesday night at Capital City High School to advance to the Class 5 District 5 semifinals.
Jefferson City, who finished the season as the top seed in the district, trounced Capital City 79-37. The Jays started the game on a 6-0 run and never looked back, building a 29-11 lead after the first quarter. Fourteen first-half points from sophomore Jordan Martin helped Jefferson City open up a 56-22 lead at halftime.
Helias defeated Union 64-49 to keep their season alive. Jacob Rembecki knocked down a pair of threes in the first quarter and led the Crusaders on a 10-2 run off the tip.
Rembecki was among three Crusaders to score in double figures in the first half, along with Trey Bexten and Logan Hillman. Hillman's pair of second quarter and-1's helped propel Helias to a 30-21 halftime lead, and the Crusaders never trailed en route to their 15-point victory.
Jefferson City and Helias will square off Friday at 6 p.m. at Capital City High School for the right to play for the district championship.