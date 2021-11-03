COLUMBIA - The Jefferson City Jays take on the Kirksville Tigers Friday in a Class 4 District 5 semi-final.
Jefferson City has won 5 out of its last 6 games to earn home field advantage and will host at Adkins Stadium.
One thing the Tigers will have to look out for is the two senior running backs for the Jays, Kevion Pendleton and David Bethune.
Pendleton is averaging 9.5 yards per carry and Bethune is averaging 11.8. Each has rushed for more than 1,000 yards already this season.
"They want to learn, they want to be good football players," said Jefferson City head coach Damon Wells of Pendleton and Bethune. "They're willing to grow, they don't think they know it all, but most importantly they show up all the time over the summer, all the time in the spring, they work like crazy."
The Jays had a tough start to the season under Wells, in his first season in Jeff City. Jeff City started the season 0-3 but rebounded after taking their lumps early.
"We had to learn what we were going to be good at, we had to learn the skillset and that's part of what's tough about coming to a new place," said Wells.
After getting into the swing of things and winning three straight games after that early losing streak, Wells said his team developed a desire to be better.
"They are totally open to learn, they desire knowledge, they ask, they want to know, and that's fantastic," said Wells.
Kirksville is coming off a 35 to 12 win over Marshall, their fourth straight victory heading into Friday's playoff matchup.
"Everybody's good in the playoffs, everybody's here for a reason, so there aren't going to be any easy pathways," said Wells.
Friday's game kicks off at 7 pm at Adkins Stadium.