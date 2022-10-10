JEFFERSON CITY - The Helias Crusaders could not defend home turf at De La Salle Soccer Field as Jefferson City scored 2 2nd half goals to win 2-1.
1st half, the Crusaders found the net as Nick Dyro crossed it to captain, Connor Mudd, who dribbled past defenders and scored off his right foot.
After yellow cards were handed out to both teams, the tensions were rising in the second half between the cross town rivals.
The Jays found the equalizer off the foot of Rowen Buffington after a accurate corner kick from Chuy Castro. Castro found ways to get his teammates the ball throughout the whole game.
With less than 5 minutes remaining, Buffington put the ball ahead of James Zablon who tracked it down, settled, and then scored for Jefferson City and to take a very late lead. He celebrated by doing the "Ice in his veins" celebration.
Jefferson City improves to 11-6 on the season.