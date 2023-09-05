COLUMBIA - The Jefferson City Jays took on the Hickman Kewpies in a spirited volleyball match in front of a noisy student section Tuesday night.
Jefferson City got out to a fast start winning the first two sets 25-17 and 25-16. Hickman didn't go away quietly, taking the third set 25-20. It ultimately wasn't enough, as Jefferson City comfortably won the fourth set 25-16, winning the match three sets to one.
Jefferson City moves to 3-2 on the season and will host Ozark on Thursday evening. This was Hickman's first defeat of the season, as the Kewpies fall to 3-1. Up next for Hickman is Helias Catholic on Thursday night.