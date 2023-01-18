JEFFERSON CITY - The Jefferson City Jays earned a 42-21 victory over Helias at home on Wednesday night.
The Jays got off to a big lead early. Deegan Mitchell got things started for the Jefferson City with a pin in the 138-pound match, and Cameron McKee followed suit with a pin of his own in the 144-pound match.
The Jays are now 4-0 in CMAC play. They will be a part of the Hickman High School tournament this weekend. The Crusaders will participate in a tournament at Platte County high school beginning on Friday.