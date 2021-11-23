The Jefferson City Jays finished the year under .500 (12-15), but capped the season on a high note with a District Championship. After starting the season 1-8 things turned as the calendar did, as the Jays were 6-3 in the month of January.
In Districts, after winning in round one, they faced Helias in the championship in an exciting rivalry matchup that lived up to the hype with a 2 point, 65-63 victory to claim Jeff City’s first District title since 2015.
The season ultimately ended in the sectional game against Waynesville in a 55-59 loss. The exciting end to the season has left Jefferson City with a lot of excitement for what is to come and hope that this is just the beginning of an exciting time for Jays Basketball.
A new man will be in charge of the program as Josh Buffington takes over as head coach of the Jays. He has a wealth of experience with an overall coaching record of 240-144. Jeff City brings back a good mix of core returning players and new talent.
Senior point guard Kevion Pendleton (5'9, 190) averaged 9 pts, 3 rebs, 1 assist last season. “Kevion has the ability to be a bigtime playmaker for us,” stated Coach Buffington. “We expect consistent leadership from Kevion heading into his senior year.” Senior swingman Michael Onunkwor (6'3", 180) averaged 9 pts and 6 rebs last season. “Michael put in a lot of work in the gym and weight room this year, another returning starter from last years’ team who is motivated to have a strong senior year as a team and individual,” coach remarked.
Junior guard Steven Samuels (5'10", 175) averaged 7 pts and 2 rebs. “Steven is ALWAYS in the gym,” coach stated. “We expect a breakout year for Steve that will be well deserved after his work in the offseason.” Junior guard Tripp Maassen (6'2", 160) did not see much varsity action last season, but he is prepared to bring a spark when needed and always ready to knock down a shot. Junior Cole Heller (6'5", 190) will be at power forward to start the year. He played in 14 games as a sophomore. “Cole had a great summer and has the potential to be a physical force inside on both ends,” boasted coach.
Senior power forward Parker Gourley (6'4", 180) played in every game last season and averaged 3pts and 2 rebs. “Parker's athleticism and competitive drive makes him a versatile threat for us on both ends,” stated coach.
The Jays averaged 60 points per game last year and expect more this season using Coach Buffington’s “Sprint the floor, kick the ball ahead, Ball Movement, Player Movement,” style. “Our offense starts with our defense, although it may be a common saying it rings true for us this year,” explains Coach Buffington. “We will need to create turnovers and numbers situations with our defense so that we can play fast and push the ball up the floor. I think we have the ability to space the floor and attack the basket off the dribble but I also think we can slow things down and work inside out around some of our post players.”
On defense, they will pressure the basketball, always have guys in help side and no easy layups. They allowed 60 points per game last year. “We plan to pressure the basketball and try to speed teams up,” coach explains. “We hope to be playing 8 or 9 guys by the end of the season, so we should have competitive practices...In time, we will have the guys we need to keep our opponents uncomfortable throughout the entire game.”
Coach Buffington and his Assistant Coaches Darus Brondel, Kyle Lasley and Patrick Center are excited about the group of kids returning, freshman through senior. “We are establishing new habits and focusing on what Jay Pride means to so many,” coach states. “Our guys are hungry to compete and hungry to get better one day at a time. We will go to battle any day of the week with the group we have, they are great kids.”