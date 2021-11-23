Jefferson City Head Coach Kay Foster has been around the program for decades, but just took over last season as the Head Coach. She has been coaching at the club level, winning 75% of all games coached, for years. Last season, The Lady Jays dominated enroute to a 21-3 record.
“We didn't have a full schedule due to Covid and no one wanting to play us,” explained Coach Foster. “We won Districts and the Sectional game, then lost to Kickapoo in the Quarterfinals. We graduated 5 seniors, 4 who started and 3 who were D1 players. Sarah Linthacum is playing at MIZZOU, Hannah Nilges is playing at Drake, and Kara Daly is playing Softball at MIZZOU.”
Big losses to say the least, but the cupboard isn’t bare, as two outstanding seniors return to the line-up. It will be junior forward Hannah Linthacum’s (6’4) time to step up. The Mizzou basketball commit, has stepped up her game each and every year and this season she will have to lead a young, inexperienced team. Linthacum can do it all around the basket, defend, rebound and score.
She shot 46% from the field and averaged 7.1 rpg, 1.7 bpg, 1.9 apg and was named All-District. She will be joined by fellow junior Emmarie Graham (5'6) at her guard spot. Graham can handle the ball and set up the offense and her passing and defending skills are improved. She can be a perimeter scoring threat as well. Emmarie shot 44% from the field and averaged 3.1 rpg, 2 apg and 2 spg and was named All-District.
The rest of the starting five won’t be settled until the Lady Jays get in practice and probably not set until they are a few games in. The good news is that there are plenty of capable players to work with and have some experience in the program. One senior and four sophomores will be vying for minutes.
Addison Morgan (G, 5'9, Sr.) has earned some minutes in her time on varsity. Sophomores Reagn Nilges (F, 5'9) and Bri Avey (F, 5'10) earned varsity letters last season as freshmen. Lyssa Sportsman (F, 5'10) and Amaya Ford (F, 5'10) will fight for minutes as well. Coach Foster’s offensive philosophy actual begins with D, “Defend first, run the floor, play basketball the way it is meant to be played.”
The Lady Jays averaged a whopping 66 points per game last year. “Versatility will be our strength as we have multiple players who can play inside or outside,” coach elaborated. “It will be position-less basketball. We will be able to shoot the 3 better as a team compared to the past, and run 94' every possession better than the past.” On the defensive end coach likes her system to be flexible, “We will play off the other team’s offensive strengths and weaknesses to come up with a plan on how to maximize their weaknesses and contain their strengths within the scheme of our defense.” They did an excellent job with that last season, only allowing their opponents 40 points per game.
“We have a group of kids who work hard, are gritty, are athletic and have huge hearts,” Coach Foster boasted. “We will utilize those strengths to come up with defensive strategies depending on the team we are competing against.”
The Central Missouri Activities Conference will be a grueling battle each and every game, so the first part of the year could be a learning curve for the new faces on the court. Coach Foster and her Assistant Coaches Andrea Salmon, Andrew Stone and Jennifer Bish are ready to get the season started, “We are super excited with this group of young ladies I get the opportunity to work with this year. We are a young team, with lots of potential and with the ability to grow as the season unfolds. More importantly, these young ladies are exceptional young people. It will be a fun season!”