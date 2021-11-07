JEFFERSON CITY - After 13 years as a head coach in Colorado, Damon Wells came to Jefferson City to continue his coaching career.
The first year head coach of the Jays was tasked with rebuilding the Jefferson City football program. The Jays hadn't finished a season with a winning record since 2016.
That changed this season, as the Jays finished their regular season at 5-4 and are coming off a playoff win over Kirksville. The season started off slow with an 0-3 start, but Coach Wells' squad responded strong.
"I'm a big Bobby Bowden fan," Wells said. "And he said that the first step is to lose big and the second step is to lose small."
When it comes to establishing yourself as a head coach, Wells knows it's more than just coaching football.
"I think there are so many things involved in building a football program," Wells said. "But a lot of it has to do with the kids and the relationships, most of it has to do with that."
Wells has spent his first season emphasizing that you have to win off the field to win on it. Senior running backs Kevion Pendleton and David Bethune embodied that mentality this year.
“They're willing to grow, they don't think they know it all." Wells said. "But most importantly, they show up all the time over the summer, all the time in the spring. They work like crazy. So it's not just football and football practice.”
While the tandem has filled up the scorebook this season, both rushing for more than 1,000 yards, they credit the team's success to the culture on the team.
"We love each other as a whole as a team," Pendleton said. "We play for each other and we play for one and we don't really focus on the selfish stuff.”
"It's a player driven team," Bethune said. "We're just one big, happy family."
Wells had a difficult balance heading into his first season, rebuilding a team while also committing to his senior player's final season.
"One of the promises we made to the seniors is that we're not intending to build everything for the future," Wells said. "These kids this year deserve the very best that we have to give right now."
The dedication to this season has meant a lot to the team's seniors.
"It's meant a lot because we've been trying to turn this around," Pendleton said. "We've always wanted to come here since middle school and then to finally get that switch flipped and to turn this program around. It means a lot to all of us and all the seniors so it's been a great feeling."
It takes time to rebuild a program, but watching his players and coaches grow close throughout the season makes it all worth it for Wells.
"I think a lot of it is just investing time because these kids are worth it."