JEFFERSON CITY − OJ Anunoby, a Jefferson City High School alumni, will have his basketball jersey retired during halftime at Friday's football game.
Anunoby graduated from JCHS in 2015 and played for Indiana University for two years before being drafted to the NBA.
Rising NBA star OG Anunoby will be back in Mid-Missouri this Friday. Full coverage will be in @KOMUsports’s Friday Night Fever! https://t.co/h5wGn3uR7A— Chase (@ChaseMatteson) September 8, 2021
Anunoby, now a small forward for the Toronto Raptors, recorded a 16 PPG, 6 RPG, a 40% 3-PT FG, 48% FG, 43 starts and 33 MPG during the 2020-21 season.
According to NBA.com, Anunoby committed to the Hoosiers and made an instant impact as a freshman and was ready for a big sophomore season, but the breakout season was cut short by an ACL injury.
From there, Anunoby went on to be the No. 23 pick in the 2017 NBA Draft.
Now entering his fifth season with the Raptors, he will begin the first year of a four-year, $72 million contract extension.
The retirement ceremony will take place at Adkins Stadium Friday night when the Jefferson City Jays take on the Rock Bridge Bruins.