JEFFERSON CITY - A few local teams from around mid-MO competed in the first day of the annual Helias Soccer Shootout.
Helias Catholic
The Crusaders opened the home shootout with a 5-0 victory over St. Francis Borgia.
Helias led by one at halftime, before a four-goal barrage propelled the Crusaders to victory.
Alaina Meyer led Helias with a hat trick, while Audrey Klinger added two goals.
After starting the season with a record of 1-4-1, the Crusaders have won five-straight games. Helias will face Ozark Saturday at 2:20 p.m. to end the shootout.
Capital City
Capital City was unable to stop an Ozark comeback as the Tigers defeat the Cavaliers 2-1.
Capital City took the lead early thanks to a penalty kick by Brooklynn Greene and led for a majority of the game.
But Ozark's offensive prowess was too much, outshooting the Cavaliers 21-8 on the day.
The Tigers broke-through on an equalizer from Addison Shuler, before taking the lead on a Natalie Morgan untouched corner kick with a little over two minutes remaining in the game.
Capital City (8-2) will face Troy Buchanan at 10:25 a.m. on Saturday to end a two-game skid.
Rock Bridge
The Bruins hold on to defeat Troy Buchanan 1-0 in a tight, defensive game.
With very few shot opportunities, Ayan Omar scored the lone goal of the game in the first half to help Rock Bridge improve to 5-3 on the season.
The Bruins will next travel out of state to take on Quincy (IL) high school on April 17.