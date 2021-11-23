It may not seem like much to many, but Macon was celebrating their 13 and 11 record last year.
“Last season was the Macon boys first winning season in 10 years,” explained Coach Dale Devenport. “We were led by a strong sophomore class and we will return 6 of our top 8 kids from last season.”
This was a huge step in the right direction for the Macon boys program and 5th year Head Coach Dale Devenport. The even better news is in addition to the return of a veteran lineup, they have a deep bench filled with talented players.
Setting the pace for the Tigers will be junior guard Maurice Magruder (6-1, 220). He averaged 12ppg, 6rpg, 2apg, 2spg while earning 1st Team All-CCC, All-District, KMZU Dream Team and the All-Express Team.
“He is a very talented kid who can really do it all,” boasts coach. “He can score the ball and is a great passer. He is extremely strong and has a high basketball IQ.”
Fellow junior Boston Douglas (6-3, 175) will start at forward once again after missing half of last season with surgery on his finger. He will be a big bonus to have back since he averaged 12ppg,7rpg, 2spg and made 2nd Team All-CCC, and the KMZU Dream Team.
He has a great motor and is very athletic, he can score around the rim and can also shoot it. Junior guard Mykel Linear (5-11, 170) is back after averaging 12ppg, 2rpg,2apg,1spg and being named 2nd Team All-CCC, All-District.
Coach states “He is a great athlete and is very fast. He shoots the ball well and can get to the rim.” Guard Hayden Lovingier (6-1, 155) is back for his junior year after averaging 9ppg,2rpg,4apg,2spg and being added to the All-Express Team.
“He is a very talented basketball player. He is very skilled with the ball and is extremely shifty which is why he gets to the rim with ease and can shoot the ball,” stated coach.
The lone senior in this line-up, guard Preston Stewart (5-10, 160) is back after missing last season with a torn ACL. Look for him to have a huge impact on the team this season. The deep roster mentioned earlier has some size and skill.
Junior guard Landan Cole (6-0, 170) played a lot of minutes last season and has a great feel for the game, very athletic. He averaged 4ppg, 2rpg. Junior center Caleb Reger (6-6, 185) brings the size inside.
He played a few minutes last season, but has gotten much stronger and can really finish and shoot the ball. Coach sees him being a major contributor this season. A great shooter off the bench is senior guard Hayden Thrasher (6-0, 160), coach calls him another high basketball IQ guy. Junior guard Logan Petre (6-0, 150) can shoot the ball, but he can also attack the rim. He is a tough kid who likes to compete.
“My offensive philosophy is to identify our mismatch or advantage, and attack it,” explained Coach Devenport. “I want to use athleticism to get the ball into the lane and force the defense to rotate and communicate.”
The Tigers averaged just over 60 points per game last year, so expect that total to increase. “We return the majority of our scoring from a year ago,” stated coach. “We have a very athletic group of kids who can attack the basket and finish at the rim. We have several kids who can score the basketball and will look for a number of guys to contribute.”
On the defensive end coach surmises “We really want to put a lot of pressure on the ball and get out in passing lanes. We want to use our defense to create offense. We have to be disciplined but remain aggressive on the defensive end of the floor.”
Macon allowed opponents the exact same amount of points per game as they averaged- 60.5. But coach is relying on the team’s speed and athleticism to really allow them to be aggressive on defense. They must stay out of foul trouble and make sure they can rebound the ball.
It will be yet another challenging year in the Clarence Cannon Conference. It will be a fight each and every week, but this year the Macon Tigers combine their talent with their experience to push them towards the top.